Odisha govt forms panel to examine, modernise land records

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set up a high-level committee to modernise the land record procedures to ensure efficient administration, transparent mutations (ownership transfer) and securing digital storage.

The committee will be headed by the special secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department with additional secretary, Consolidation and Settlement, director of Land Records and secretary of the Board of Revenue as members. Joint secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department will be the member-convenor.

The panel will review and revise SOPs for recording both government and private land. The existing SOP was published in 1990 and needed a comprehensive update to reflect changes in policy, law and administrative practices.

Official sources said the committee will prepare a revised draft SOP for recording government and private land. The panel will review the 1990 SOPs, assess new laws, rules, circulars and subsequent orders, and draft updated procedures in simple Odia and English. It has been asked to submit the revised SOP in a month.

Official sources said that the revision in the SOP aims to modernise Odisha’s land management system, improve transparency and strengthen the legal and administrative framework. Land record errors and outdated procedures have long been a source of disputes and delays for farmers and property owners across the state.