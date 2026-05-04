Odisha govt tightens boat safety norms

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to tighten safety norms for boats operating in its inland waters following a string of recent capsize incidents in the country.

A high-level meeting on boat safety and security presided over by principal secretary in the Commerce and Transport department NBS Rajput was held on Sunday. It was decided that boat operators are required to ensure passengers wear life jackets upon boarding.

It was directed that all operational boats must carry an adequate number of life jackets equal to passenger capacity, along with life buoys and fire safety equipment as per norms.

Authorities have been instructed to conduct rigorous surprise checks on boats. Besides, strict punitive action will be taken against operators found overloading vessels or failing to enforce the mandatory wearing of life jackets by all passengers and crew.

It was decided that there will be coordinated action among the Fisheries and ARD, Tourism, Forest, Environment and Climate Change departments and other concerned authorities to ensure no vessel falls outside the safety net.

Official sources said to support boat operators, the state government provides life safety equipment including lifebuoys, life jackets and fire extinguishers under the Sahid Baji Rout Noujatra Suraksha Yojana. The equipment is supplied free of cost to government boats and at a 95 per cent subsidy to private operators