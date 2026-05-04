Rs 100 crore hashish oil racket busted in Odisha's Malkangiri dist

MALKANGIRI: In a major crackdown under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’, Malkangiri police on Sunday busted a mobile hashish oil manufacturing unit near Chitrakonda, foiling what is suspected to be a Rs 100 crore drug operation.

Police seized around 800 litres of precursor chemicals, ganja and processing equipment during the raid. The breakthrough came early in the morning when a team led by Chitrakonda sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pradosh Pradhan intercepted a suspicious vehicle near Essar chowk. The vehicle was heading towards Sileru area.

Police sources said specific intelligence inputs in recent days indicated that a syndicate was attempting to set up a hashish oil unit in the cut-off areas of Chitrakonda. Acting swiftly, police teams carried out multiple raids, forcing the accused to frequently shift the mobile setup to evade detection.

Officials estimated that the seized precursor chemicals alone could have been used to produce hashish oil worth over Rs 100 crore in the illegal market. The vehicle, bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration with a fake number plate, was also seized while its driver managed to flee.