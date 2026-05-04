Tension over cow smuggling in Balasore, Bhadrak districts

BHADRAK/BALASORE: Two separate incidents of cattle smuggling were reported from Balasore and Bhadrak districts on Sunday.

In Bhadrak, tension escalated into violence near Bhatatira railway station level crossing under Sabarang police limits after locals intercepted a van suspected of transporting cattle in cramped and inhumane conditions. Eyewitnesses said residents found several animals crammed inside the van, following which they set the vehicle ablaze.

Over six cattle were reportedly rescued from the van. The driver, however, fled the scene before police arrived. Fire service personnel later doused the flames.

Similarly in Balasore, Jaleswar police rescued 15 cattle from a container intercepted at Dhan Simulia, near Odisha-West Bengal border. Suspecting foul play, locals attempted to stop the vehicle. When the container did not stop, they gave it a chase and eventually managed to intercept it.

Tension flared up briefly as locals demanded immediate arrest of those involved. Police have detained the driver and suspected smugglers for questioning.