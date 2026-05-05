45-year-old beggar killed in fight over wearing slippers in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A fight over wearing slippers led to the murder of a 45-year-old beggar in Jarada area of Ganjam district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as M Gopi of Samantiapali village.

Police said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Krushna Chandra Bhuyan was patrolling in the area on Sunday night when he received information about a profusely-bleeding man lying at a rest shed near Jarada bus stand. The ASI rushed to the spot and found Gopi lying in a pool of blood.

Bhuyan immediately took him to Patrapur community health centre and admitted him for treatment. However, Gopi succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police registered a case and were about to start investigation when one Balakrushna Panigrahi of nearby Padadigi village reached Jarada police station and reportedly told the cops that he had assaulted Gopi, leading to his injuries.

Police said Gopi eked out a living by begging in the area. Balakrushna worked as a helper in a roadside eatery. On Sunday night, both of them took shelter at the rest shed due to sudden rain and thunderstorm.

Gopi, who was barefooted, wore the slippers of Balakrushna following which a fight broke out between them. When Balakrushna snatched his slippers from Gopi, the latter threw the footwear outside. In a fit of rage, the accused reportedly assaulted the beggar. When Gopi started to bleed, Balakrushna fled the spot out of fear, said police.

After being informed about Gopi’s death, the accused reached the police station and reportedly confessed to his crime. Police said the deceased’s body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for postmortem. Accused Balakrushna has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway, said police.