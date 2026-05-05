A mandate for resolve: India voices support for development over division

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the resounding electoral mandate secured across Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal, complemented by the significant ideological strides made in Kerala. This is far more than a mere electoral triumph. It is a decisive validation of a national vision anchored in determination, rigorous delivery, and holistic development.
The Pulse of Transformation
I witnessed this paradigm shift firsthand. At the Borhat Tea Estate and Kathalguri Tea Estate, I engaged with tea garden workers, women, and youth whose lives are the living testament to the impact of sustained governance.
There was a profound, quiet confidence in their voices— not of mere survival, but of ascendance. They spoke of a connectivity that has bridged physical and social divides, of expanding livelihoods, and of a restored sense of dignity and security. Their aspirations have evolved; they are no longer rooted in the desperation of deprivation, but in the abundance of opportunity.
Courage in the Face of Entrenchment
In West Bengal, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our karyakartas during the most pivotal chapters of this campaign was more than a political exercise; it was a front-row seat to the indomitable human spirit. Watching our candidates from Rampurhat, Hansan, Murarai, and Nalhati file their nominations was a masterclass in raw conviction—a dauntless challenge to a political ecosystem that has long weaponised intimidation as a tool of governance.
Offering prayers at the Kali Temple in Rampurhat, we sought the strength to confront a systemic rot that has persisted for decades. At the Parivartan Sankalp Sabha in Moyna, the energy was not manufactured; it was an organic, electric surge of people reclaiming their agency. In Bagdah and Jadavpur, the massive turnout—driven by a vibrant, restless youth— signalled a collective breaking point.
A Rejection of the Politics of Alienation
The shadow of political violence in West Bengal is neither incidental nor episodic; it is a systemic, calculated, and corrosive force that has long held the state hostage. For decades, a culture has persisted where dissent is met with destruction rather than debate, where grassroots workers face targeted brutality for their beliefs, and where democratic participation is systematically undermined by a pervasive “negotiation with fear”.
However, the tide has turned. The people of Bengal are no longer asking for permission to hope; they are demanding a new political culture where governance is earned through performance and merit, rather than enforced through the barrel of a gun or the threat of a goon. People want results. They want safety. They want opportunity. They have disavowed a system where women’s safety is compromised, where dissent is met with intimidation, and where the ordinary citizen is forced to negotiate with fear.
The “Idea of Bengal” has always been a pillar of the “Idea of India”. Visionaries like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ensured Bengal remained the intellectual and spiritual soul of the Union. Yet, for nearly 50 years, the state lacked the stewardship of a truly national political force. This absence limited West Bengal’s integration with the country’s growth impulses—until now.
The Eastern Engine: The Quad of Growth
A national leadership under Narendra Modi brings more than just political change; it brings strategic alignment. This mandate unlocks the latent potential of the East. The vision of Purvodaya— the rise of Eastern India—is no longer a distant aspiration; it is our current reality. As Chief Minister of Odisha, I see this synergy every day. Our state’s transformation is accelerated by a partnership rooted in mutual trust and shared purpose under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.
With this mandate, a new economic geography emerges. Odisha, Bihar, and Assam are already the powerhouses of India’s future. With West Bengal now aligned under this national vision, this “Eastern Quad” will become a formidable engine, accelerating the nation’s journey toward Viksit Bharat with unprecedented momentum.