A mandate for resolve: India voices support for development over division

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the resounding electoral mandate secured across Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal, complemented by the significant ideological strides made in Kerala. This is far more than a mere electoral triumph. It is a decisive validation of a national vision anchored in determination, rigorous delivery, and holistic development.

The Pulse of Transformation

I witnessed this paradigm shift firsthand. At the Borhat Tea Estate and Kathalguri Tea Estate, I engaged with tea garden workers, women, and youth whose lives are the living testament to the impact of sustained governance.

There was a profound, quiet confidence in their voices— not of mere survival, but of ascendance. They spoke of a connectivity that has bridged physical and social divides, of expanding livelihoods, and of a restored sense of dignity and security. Their aspirations have evolved; they are no longer rooted in the desperation of deprivation, but in the abundance of opportunity.

Courage in the Face of Entrenchment

In West Bengal, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our karyakartas during the most pivotal chapters of this campaign was more than a political exercise; it was a front-row seat to the indomitable human spirit. Watching our candidates from Rampurhat, Hansan, Murarai, and Nalhati file their nominations was a masterclass in raw conviction—a dauntless challenge to a political ecosystem that has long weaponised intimidation as a tool of governance.