BJD president Pujari alleges erratic supply of power, drinking water in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Former minister and BJD’s district president Rohit Pujari on Monday alleged erratic supply of electricity and drinking water in Sambalpur during the prevailing hot conditions.

Accusing Tata Power of continuing unannounced power cuts despite repeated protests, Pujari said the situation has worsened with rising temperatures, causing severe inconvenience to residents. He pointed out that though power outages are often attributed to maintenance work, exposed and loosely hanging lines across several parts of the city indicate negligence.

He cited recent incidents where short circuits reportedly triggered fire mishaps at two separate commercial establishments in Sambalpur. Questioning the company’s functioning, the BJD leader alleged that there is a lack of accountability in service delivery.

He also accused WATCO for supplying contaminated water in parts of the city. Referring to recent media reports, he claimed that residents of Sakhipada have been receiving muddy water for the past few days. He warned that such lapses could lead to a resurgence of diseases like jaundice.

Pujari further alleged that WATCO has been attributing the irregular supply to power cuts by Tata Power, while deflecting accountability over issues like muddy water by citing technical faults in specific pipelines. “Why are the completed pipeline networks in several areas not being fully utilised to ensure safe supply across the city?” he questioned.

Stating that electricity and drinking water are essential services, Pujari urged the state government to intervene immediately and ensure a permanent solution.