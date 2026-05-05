CM Majhi to step up investment pitch with Gujarat outreach

BHUBANESWAR : After successful roadshows in Hyderabad and Kolkata, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has stepped up his national investment outreach by embarking on a visit to Gujarat on Monday to forge deeper industrial partnerships and attract capital from India’s western manufacturing corridor.

During his three-day, four-city tour from May 5 to 7, Majhi will seek to promote Odisha as a competitive destination for large-scale investments. The focus sectors include chemicals and petrochemicals, metals and downstream industries, pharmaceuticals and medical devices and textiles and apparel-areas where Gujarat-based firms have established scale and expertise.

The visit will open with a flagship investors’ roadshow in Ahmedabad on May 5, featuring targeted roundtables and one-on-one meeting with industry leaders. The state expects to secure early-stage commitments through memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and investment intents.

The CM’s delegation is scheduled to visit Mundra port, which is India’s largest commercial port, on May 6. The engagement is aimed at exploring synergies in port-led development, logistics and export-oriented industries. The final leg of the visit will include an investor interaction in Vadodara, with focus on capital goods and engineering firms, alongside an official visit to Kevadia.