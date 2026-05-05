Employees’ union seeks revival of defunct Bargarh Cooperative Sugar Mill

BARGARH: The demand for revival of the defunct Bargarh Cooperative Sugar Mill has gained fresh momentum with the employees’ union submitting a memorandum to Cooperation and Handlooms Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta, seeking establishment of a modern mill integrated with a dual-feed ethanol plant.
On April 29, a delegation of the Bargarh Cooperative Sugar Mill Employees’ Union, led by its secretary Subrata Sahu, met the minister during his visit to the district. In its memorandum, the union cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech during his Odisha visit in March this year, in which he had announced plans to revive all closed sugar mills in the state.
The union highlighted that sugarcane, once the district’s primary cash crop, has nearly disappeared following the closure of the mill. The factory set up on 104 acres of land at Tora has remained closed since April 2017 due to mismanagement and lack of funds for maintenance.
The employees further said the Indian Potash Limited had already submitted an expression of interest (EoI) on November 16, 2022 for revival and operation of the Bargarh mill. The proposal was subsequently forwarded to the State Cooperation department by the district administration.
Despite repeated appeals from employees, the mill was declared under liquidation by authorities on October 16, 2023, leading to termination of all staff. Many employees, who lost their jobs, are yet to receive their full dues and are currently in a distressing financial condition.
The union further alleged that although workers had agreed to opt for voluntary retirement based on assurances of alternative industrial development and employment at the site, no concrete steps have been taken so far.
Official sources said the mill was dismantled and its assets sold to a West Bengal-based firm. The process to transfer the land to IDCO was also initiated. However, it has not yet been registered in IDCO’s name. Some portions of the land are also under illegal encroachment.
Minister Samanta reportedly assured the delegation that appropriate steps would be taken in this regard. Sahu said, “The Bargarh Sugar Mill has been an identity of the district for over five decades. Generations of workers have dedicated their entire lives to keep it running. While the liquidation forced many employees into retirement, around 150 workers continue to hope for rehabilitation. Following our meeting with the minister, we are optimistic that concrete steps will be taken to revive the mill with modern technology.”
The union proposed setting up a modern byproduct-based sugar mill integrated with a dual-feed ethanol plant on the vacant land at Tora.