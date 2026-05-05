Five die as MUV crashes into truck in Jajpur

JAJPUR: At least five persons were killed and eight others sustained critical injuries after a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a Hyva truck from behind on Daitary-Paradip express highway near Barada chowk under Jenapur police limits here on Monday.

All the victims were residents of Purusottampur-Sanjaya Nagar village under Badachana police limits in the district. Police said the deceased included three women and a child.

The tragic mishap took place at around 9 am. According to police, 12 persons including four women and two children were returning home in an MUV after attending a wedding in Keonjhar. Their vehicle crashed into the rear of a Hyva truck near Barada chowk. The impact was so severe that the MUV got lodged under the truck.

Five occupants died on the spot, while eight others including the driver of the MUV sustained grievous injuries. The injured were initially admitted to Dharmasala and Badachana community health centres. After preliminary treatment, they were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition worsened.

The deceased were identified as Namita Nayak (30), Kanda Purty (42), Gita Purty (36), Malati Munda (14) and Balama Munda (35). Police seized their bodies for postmortem.

IIC of Jenapur police station Nirupama Jena said the victims were returning from a wedding in neighbouring Keonjhar district when the accident occurred. Among the seriously injured, two are minors. Condition of all the injured persons is stated to be critical, she said.

Following the accident, vehicular traffic between Duburi and Chandikhole was disrupted for over two hours. Normal traffic movement resumed after police cleared the road with the help of locals.

The Hyva truck driver fled the scene after the mishap. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, said police.