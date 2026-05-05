Govt aware of the demands of journalists: BJP president Samal

BHUBANESWAR: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and state party president Manmohan Samal said the state government is aware of all the legitimate demands of the journalists.

Samal made the statement at a meeting organised on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day and the annual celebration of the Bhubaneswar Journalists’ Association on Sunday, in the context of the recent agitation by the Utkal Journalists’ Association demanding enactment of a Journalist Protection Law, reconstitution of the accreditation committee and provision of pensionbenefits.

President of the Utkal Journalists’ Association Bibhuti Bhusan Kar highlighted these issues and drew attention to the concerns of journalists. Distinguished guests including MLA Babu Singh, guest Ajay Agrawal, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, BJP leader Biranchi Narayan Tripathy, editor of ‘Sarkar’ Prakash Rath, among others, spoke on various aspects of contemporary journalism.

On the occasion, resident editor of The New Indian Express Siba Mohanty, editor of Sankalp TV Umamaheswar Reddy, senior journalists Sandeep Sahu, Birupkhya Tripathy, Sarada Lahangir and Durgashish were felicitated for their contributions to journalism.

Additionally, vice-president of GVP Engineers, Ajit Kumar Patra was honoured for his contributions to environmental development and social responsibility.

In the first session, MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and MLA Sushant Kumar Rout inaugurated a photo exhibition. More than 40 photographers who participated in the photo exhibition were also felicitated.