High-quality paddy seeds at doorsteps of farmers in Odisha

ROURKELA: In a bid to ensure last mile delivery and accelerate adoption of new varieties of high-yielding, climate-resilient and bio-fortified paddy seeds, a pilot initiative is underway in Rajgangpur, Kutra and Bargaon blocks of the rain-fed Sundargarh district for the upcoming kharif crop season.

Under the project ‘Seeds on Wheels’ (Ama Bihan Rath), certified improved seeds are being sold to farmers from April 20. The seed distribution will continue for 60 days till June 20.

Acting chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) G Jayan said government agriculture farms are involved in seeds multiplication programme. Yet, adoption of these improved varieties is low largely due to lack of awareness among farmers, problem of last mile delivery and seed availability during the peak sowing time, he said.

Improved seeds of government farms and Odisha State Seeds Corp Ltd (OSSC) usually fail to reach the farming community in remote areas for varied reasons, which eventually leads to low seed replacement rate (SRR) in many pockets.

He said the idea behind the ‘Seeds on Wheels’ project is to simultaneously ensure doorstep availability of improved seed varieties released in past 10 years to farmers, enable them with awareness and technical guidance, accelerate varietal replacement and enhance productivity and farmers’ earning.

District agriculture officer, Rajgangpur and project convener Naresh Mahananda said in Sundargarh, a total of 300 quintals of improved varieties of seeds would be sold to farmers in the three target blocks.