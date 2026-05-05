JTC fixes Mahanadi water availability for Odisha, Chhattisgarh

BHUBANESWAR: The annual availability of water from the Mahanadi river for Odisha and Chhattisgarh has been fixed by the joint technical committee (JTC) of the two states at 33.17 million acre feet (MAF) and 28.94 MAF respectively. The figures were submitted to the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) during its last hearing on May 2 in New Delhi.

The average annual yield of the Mahanadi river water for the two states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh has also been fixed at 33.17 MAF and 28.94 MAF. Both the states, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, have reached these figures during the meetings of the JTC during the last one year.

Official sources here agreed that Odisha is ahead in availability and yield of Mahanadi river water. The figure quoted pertains to whole Mahanadi basin including Western catchment and Chilika water body. According to the document submitted to the Tribunal with the consent of both the states, the availability of Mahanadi water varies with dependability of 50 per cent, 70 per cent and 90 per cent.

The average total availability has been fixed at 62.36 MAF. The water availability at 50 per cent, 70 per cent and 90 per cent dependability has been fixed at 61.12 MAF, 46.62 MAF and 37.25 MAF respectively. Similarly, the total yield of Mahanadi river up to the sea (excluding Western catchment and Chilika water body) has been fixed at 62.36 MAF.

Annual yields over many years constitute the time series of annual yield. From this the average annual yield, 75 per cent dependable yield and 50 per cent dependable yield are calculated. This means, 75 pc or 50 pc of the times this yield is expected to be carried by the river.

The Tribunal in its May 2 order stated that the assessments of the annual water availability of Mahanadi basin at various locations and state-wise water availability at various dependabilities besides the average, have been carried out by both the states from 1980- 81 to 2018-19. It said that the proceedings have been approved by the chief ministers of both the states, Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai.

The Tribunal also appreciated the genuine and serious concern shown by both the chief ministers for resolving the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute which is the lifeline of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.