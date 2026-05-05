Minister Pradhan, Samal hail ‘historic’ victory in the Assembly elections

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Monday welcomed the party’s strong performance in the Assembly elections in five states, terming the results a decisive endorsement of development-oriented governance.

Pradhan said the people of West Bengal have delivered a clear mandate against “injustice and arrogance” under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and credited party workers for ensuring the BJP’s historic breakthrough in the state.

“A lotus blooms in Ang- Bong-Kaling! The sacred land of West Bengal has scripted a new history by delivering a resounding and decisive mandate, allowing the lotus to bloom in the state for the first time. I extend heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to every citizen for this unparalleled victory,”

Pradhan said in an X post. He said the BJP’s third consecutive victory in Assam reflects public support for the double- engine government led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also thanked voters in Tamil Nadu for backing the party and congratulated newly-floated TVK, while extending best wishes to CM N Rangasamy for the NDA’s win in Puducherry.

Echoing similar sentiments, Samal described the victories in Assam, Puducherry and WB as “historic and resounding”, attributing them to people’s trust in PM Modi’s leadership. He said the results mark the beginning of a new chapter of fearless governance and development, and congratulated party workers for their sustained efforts.