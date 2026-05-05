Odisha government rolls out sale of 2 BHK flats in Patia at Rs 15 lakh

BHUBANESWAR: Months after the state government announced plans to provide affordable housing to lower income groups, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has rolled out the sale of 2 BHK flats priced at around Rs 15 lakh and invited application from eligible beneficiaries.

The housing units are sited in Patia, one of the most prime localities of the capital city, under the Odisha Housing for All Policy. The project Trident Awas, Patia has been developed by Trident Properties Pvt Ltd and comprises 90 Low Income Group (LIG) flats in two configurations. The type-I units, with a carpet area of 562.3 sqft have been priced at `15.51 lakh while the type-II units, with a carpet area of 532.1 sqft, will cost `14.68 lakh.

The project site is located on a 30-ft-wide Sai temple road connected to Patia station road, offering convenient access. The application process will begin on May 6 and close on June 4, 2026. BDA officials said the scheme is open to eligible LIG individuals and slum dwellers with a valid USHA survey household number, who must apply through the house allotment system (HAS) portal.

Preference will be given to such applicants for up to 40 per cent of the flats. In case of insufficient applications under this category, the remaining units will be allotted to the general category. To qualify, applicants must be residents within the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area prior to January 1, 2023.