One killed, six injured in head-on bike collision in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A person was killed and six others including a five-year-old girl suffered injuries after two motorcycles collided head-on at Ramgiri under R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Junes Sabar of Patrabasa village. Ramgiri IIC D Gajapati Dora said Junes along with his three daughters - Suryabati (18), Sarawati (16) and Rukmini (5) - was returning from a marriage feast on his two-wheeler.

Similarly, Shatrughana Raita of Kharipada village along with two of his relatives was on way to attend the feast on a motorcycle.

Both the bikes collided head-on near Ramgiri horticulture office, resulting in injuries to all seven riders. Locals rushed the injured persons to Ramgiri Primary Health Centre. However, the doctors declared Junes brought dead. After preliminary treatment, the rest six were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur.

Dora said the deceased’s body was sent to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi for autopsy. A case was registered in connection with the incident and both the bikes involved in the mishap have been seized.