OPTCL’s power lab inaugurated, to strengthen grid reliability

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art power system simulation laboratory of the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) at its Power Training Centre (PTC) in Chandaka.

Inaugurating the facility, Singh Deo said this initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to building a modern, reliable, and technology-driven power sector in line with the vision of Viksit Odisha.

Equipped with advanced simulation tools, the laboratory will enable engineers to model complex grid scenarios, analyse load flow, assess system stability and simulate fault conditions in real time. It will enhance OPTCL’s ability to ensure a resilient and efficient transmission network, especially as the state witnesses rising power demand and increased integration of renewable energy.

OPTCL CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma said that the laboratory will function as a centre of excellence for capacity-building, research and innovation in power system studies. It will provide hands-on training to engineers from OPTCL and the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), while supporting datadriven decision-making and improving preparedness for grid contingencies.