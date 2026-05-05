Orissa HC refers rape survivor MTP case to AIIMS

CUTTACK: Just days after asking the authorities of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, to explore safe methods for medical termination of advanced stage pregnancy (MTP) of a 16-year-old rape survivor, the Orissa High Court on Monday directed her examination at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the minor girl’s parents seeking termination of what they termed an “unlawful pregnancy”, and state-funded medical care.

The order was passed by a single judge bench of Justice BP Routray after reviewing a medical report submitted by a team of expert doctors from Capital Hospital in compliance with the court’s earlier direction on May 1. Justice Routray has tasked AIIMS with constituting a team of specialists or a medical board to assess whether termination is medically feasible under the circumstances.