Saree swing turns death trap for 10-year-old boy in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A 10-year-old boy was strangulated to death after accidentally getting entangled in a makeshift swing in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Satya Murmu of Jagannathi village under Udala police limits.

Sources said in the afternoon, Satya was playing on a swing made from his mother’s old saree tied to a custard apple tree in the backyard of his house. His neck accidentally got entangled in the cloth. He failed to release himself and reportedly choked to death.

Father Durga Murmu, a farmer, said family members had hanged the makeshift swing for his son to play. Like everyday, Satya went to the backyard of their house in the afternoon to ride the swing. The tragic incident took place at around 4.30 pm when family members were inside the house.

Some local boys passing through their house found Satya lying motionless in the ground with one end of the swing detached from the tree. They rushed to the spot, found the boy unconscious and raised an alarm. On being alerted, Satya’s parents and family members reached the spot and immediately took the boy to Udala sub-divisional hospital. However, the doctors declared Satya brought dead.

On being informed, Udala police reached the hospital and seized the body for autopsy. An unnatural death case has been registered in connection with the incident. The boy’s body was handed over to his family on Monday after postmortem, said police.