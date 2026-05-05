Three workers die of suffocation in sponge iron plant of Odisha's Angul

ANGUL: Three workers died following suspected suffocation in a sponge iron plant at Paranga in Angul district on Monday midnight. The incident occurred at Sree Metaliks plant located under Nisha police station limits.

The three deceased were identified as Mangal Majhi (34), Pintu Kumar (35) and Sridhar Bagei (36).

According to IIC Biswambar Pradhan of Nisha police station, six workers were cleaning the pipe carrying the sponge iron, when three of them fell sick due to suspected suffocation.

Following the incident, the injured workers were immediately rushed to the Hindol Hospital for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared all three workers dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and any possible lapses in safety measures at the factory.