Chhattisgarh structures restricting flow of Mahanadi: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday claimed that the annual water availability and yield of Mahanadi water up to Hirakud reservoir clearly suggest that the structures constructed by the Chhattisgarh government have affected the downstream flow.

Commenting on the water availability and yield of the Mahanadi river by the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, deputy leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya said that a closer look at the data submitted reveals why the average availability and yield from the Mahanadi up to Hirakud reservoir indicate a critical issue.

The JTC recently submitted its report to the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT). As per the document submitted by the JTC of both states, the availability and yield for Odisha and Chhattisgarh have been calculated at 33.17 million acre feet (MAF) and 28.94 MAF, respectively, for the period 1980-81 to 2018-19.