Dasakathia artistes roped in for awareness against witch-hunting in Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to eliminate witch-hunting and the targeted killings of women branded as witches, the Ganjam police district has roped in Dasakathia artistes to spread awareness against the menace.

The unique campaign, which was launched recently, involves Dasakathia artistes donning their traditional attires, and blending storytelling, music and dance to sensitise citizens against the witch-hunting menace, prevalent mostly in rural parts of the country.

The targeted victims are mostly elderly, widows or single women, often belonging to Dalit or tribal communities. They are mainly accused of practising black magic, causing misfortune, leading to brutal violence, social ostracism and even murders. Rooted in superstition, the crime frequently serves as a pretext for land grabbing, personal rivalries and perpetuating patriarchy, said the police.

At the centre of each show, two Dasakathia artistes can be seen adorning deep-purple velvet robes and hand-crafted turbans of saffron, pink and green colours, standing barefoot on the mat with clappers (kathia) in their hands.

During the performance, the artistes dramatise the murder of a woman and also identify the ojha (witch finder) who falsely brands her as a ‘dahani’ (witch). Through the act, they shed light on the cycle of superstition, community pressure and violence against the victims.

“The most ancient storytelling forms are not just cultural relics. They are living technologies of social change and are most powerful when pointed directly at the problem that needs to be immediately solved. A woman should never live in fear of a term like dahani. In Ganjam, the Dasakathia artistes are now making sure that a woman does not have to face such ordeal ever,” said Ganjam SP Suvendu Patra.