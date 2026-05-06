Four injured as illagers and cops clash at Purunakatak police station over tree uprooting

BERHAMPUR: Four persons were injured in a clash between villagers and cops at Purunakatak police station in Boudh district on Tuesday.

The injured include a police personnel and three residents of Karanjakata village. The clash reportedly stemmed from an incident two days ago when a tree was uprooted in the village.

Tension flared up in Karanjakata on Monday when some villagers attempted to chop the fallen tree, leading to a face-off with other residents. On Tuesday, a group of villagers reached Purunakatak police station to discuss the matter. However, an altercation broke out between them and the police, which soon escalated into a physical scuffle.

As news of the clash spread, additional forces from Harabhanga police station along with senior officials from Boudh rushed to the spot. Though police said the situation is under control and adequate force has been deployed, villagers including women from Karanjakata staged a road blockade near Purunakatak police station.

Boudh SDPO Laren Routray, who reached the spot later in the evening, said over 20 villagers forcibly entered the police station in an inebriated state and attacked the personnel on duty. At the time, only four to five police personnel were present and they acted in self-defence.

“Both police personnel and villagers sustained injuries in the incident. The villagers fled soon after the clash,” Routray said, adding that the exact cause of the confrontation is yet to be ascertained.

Routray further said no formal complaint has been lodged so far, but a case will be registered in connection with the incident. Some villagers have been detained for questioning. Those involved in the attack on police will be identified and arrested soon, he added.