Four-month pregnant woman axed to death by brother-in-law in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Shockwaves spread in Ganjam’s Hinjili area after a four-month pregnant woman, abandoned by her husband, was allegedly hacked to death by her brother-in-law in presence of her minor daughter in K Kharida village under Hinjili police limits on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Puja Swain of Agastinuagoan under Ganjam police limits. Police have detained accused Litu Gouda (24) of K Kharida village and are questioning him.

The incident took place in the house of the Goudas. Puja’s three-year-old daughter was present when Litu struck her with an axe.

Police said Puja had come in contact with the accused’s elder brother Chintu Gouda (27) on Instagram and entered into a relationship with him. Three years ago, she eloped with Chintu and the duo got married at a temple in Puri’s Delang area. Subsequently Puja gave birth to a baby girl, and the couple and their daughter lived in Delang.

Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said on April 17, Chintu told Puja that he was taking her to his home at K Kharida village. However, after reaching Berhampur railway station, he reportedly abandoned her and his three-year-old daughter.

Puja later filed a complaint against her husband in Hinjili police station basing on which a case was registered. Patra said during probe, the investigating officer of the case called Chintu’s parents to the police station and issued them a notice. Since Puja had no place to stay, she was sent to the one stop centre at Berhampur.