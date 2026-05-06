Odisha is a focus state for Axis Bank: D’Souza

BHUBANESWAR: Axis Bank has positioned Odisha as a key growth market driven by inclusive banking, digital innovation and a steadily expanding MSME ecosystem, president and head of branch banking, north and TASC business, Reynold D’Souza said here on Monday.

He said the bank is set to play a more proactive role in supporting Odisha’s key economic clusters, spanning MSME and trading hubs in Cuttack, Bargarh, Balasore, Ganjam and Nayagarh, industrial and metal belts such as Angul, Rourkela, Jharsuguda and Kalinga Nagar as well as the rapidly emerging IT and services eco-system in Bhubaneswar.

He said, the bank network will undergo sustained expansion across districts. At present, it operates around 258 branches, including 35 branches in Bhubaneswar, along with 300 ATMs and cash recyclers in the state. As the first private sector bank integrated with the state treasury, it facilitates seamless digital collections and also serves as the primary banker for Odisha One portal.

“Odisha is a strategically important market for Axis Bank, not only for its growth potential but also for the opportunity it offers to build inclusive and sustainable banking models. We are focused on contributing to the state’s progress through strong partnerships, responsible banking and innovation led solutions that create long term value for communities, businesses and institutions alike,” D’Souza said.