Odisha ready to power India’s east: CM tells investors in Gujarat

BHUBANESWAR: Carrying forward his push to position Odisha as India’s next major industrial growth engine, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday held a high-impact investors’ roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Addressing over 500 business representatives on the first day of his three-day tour to the state, Majhi said, “Gujarat has been powering India’s west. And, Odisha is now ready to power India’s east, offering scale, speed and strategic access to the next frontier of growth.”

Pitching the state as a long-term competitive destination for industry, the chief minister said, “We are here with a clear message that Odisha is ready for the next chapter of India’s industrial growth. We invite industry to explore, invest and grow with us as we build a future-ready industrial ecosystem.”

Majhi chaired 26 one-on-one meetings with investors spanning textiles, chemicals, logistics, renewable energy and food processing. Several companies expressed intent to explore investments, particularly in port-led manufacturing, textile parks and green energy, official sources said.

Two sectoral roundtables, including one on textiles, emerged as key platforms for structured engagement. At the textile roundtable, the chief minister highlighted synergies between Gujarat’s established ecosystem and Odisha’s emerging capabilities.