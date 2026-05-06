Odisha rolls out SOP for tackling urban flooding

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all urban local bodies (ULBs) to adopt strict preventive and response measures against urban flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

With drainage management being a key focus area under the SOP, the ULBs have been directed to conduct 100 per cent verification of drain networks, including manholes, and ensure immediate repair or secure covering of damaged structures. Temporary safeguards such as warning signage and protective nets must be installed where repairs are pending. Regular desilting of drains and removal of encroachments obstructing water flow have also been made mandatory.

To tackle chronic waterlogging, vulnerable and low-lying areas have been identified for targeted intervention. Authorities will deploy adequate pump sets and DG sets to facilitate quick de-watering. Urban areas will be divided into operational zones, each overseen by designated officers to ensure swift emergency response.

The SOP issued by the Housing and Urban Development department has also emphasised preparedness for natural disasters and emergency situations. All multi-purpose cyclone shelters, along with schools and colleges, will be readied as temporary relief centres with essential facilities such as drinking water, sanitation and electricity. The ULBs have been directed to intensify anti-vector measures to prevent diseases like dengue and malaria. This includes regular fogging, larvicide application and strict monitoring to eliminate water stagnation and waste dumping in drains.

To ensure seamless coordination, 24/7 control rooms will be set up in every ULB for realtime grievance redressal related to water supply, drainage and road blockages. The SOP also mandates that damaged roads be restored to motorable condition within 72 hours.