Projects worth Rs 500 crore launched to boost rural infra in Malkangiri district

MALKANGIRI: In a major boost to rural infrastructure, projects worth over Rs 500 crore were launched in Malkangiri district under the state government’s ‘Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha’ initiative on Tuesday.

Attending a programme in Malkangiri town, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik inaugurated 31 projects worth Rs 318.92 crore and laid foundation stones for 30 new ones valued at Rs 184.63 crore

Highlighting the state government’s focus on inclusive growth, the minister said priority is being given to rural connectivity, drinking water, education and healthcare. “The vision of development is centred on reaching the last mile and ensuring equitable access to basic services,” he said.

Naik informed that 168 roads will be constructed under PMGSY to improve connectivity in remote pockets. Key initiatives such as an Ayurvedic medical college, drinking water projects and rail connectivity will further accelerate the district’s transformation.