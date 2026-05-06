Pujari and Harichandan visit Kotia as government steps up outreach in border area

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: Amid reports of alleged obstruction by Andhra Pradesh officials during census activities in Kotia panchayat in Koraput district, the state government on Tuesday stepped up its outreach in the border region with a visit by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The ministers participated in a series of religious, welfare and infrastructure initiatives aimed at reinforcing administrative presence and strengthening ties with local communities in the Kotia region. They were accorded a grand reception near Ganjeipadar village, from where they proceeded in a ceremonial procession to the local Jagannath temple.

The duo offered prayers at the shrine and participated in rituals, including the ceremonial installation of the chariot wheel of Goddess Subhadra, brought from Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. The ceremony, attended by villagers and women’s groups, was marked by strong participation, reflecting local engagement with state-led initiatives.

Addressing a public meeting at the panchayat office, Pujari struck an emotional note, saying that if reborn, he would wish to take birth in Koraput, particularly Kotia. He lauded residents for their “wholehearted cooperation” during enumeration exercises, noting near-total participation.

“Kotia is an integral part of Odisha. The government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap focusing on infrastructure, livelihood support and welfare delivery,” he said.