Rayagada division and SCoR notified, zones asked to release employees

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has formally notified creation of Rayagada Railway Division under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone. The new division will be operationalised with effect from June 1.

ECoR will now have three divisions of Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Rayagada with its divisional headquarters at Rayagada town.

Waltair, which was earlier part of the ECoR, has been bifurcated into two parts. One part of it will be the new Rayagada division and remaining renamed as the Visakhapatnam division under the newly-formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone which was also notified at the same time.

The SCoR with be headquartered at Visakhapatnam. The zone carved out of the ECoR and South Central Railway zone will also be operational from next month.

The jurisdiction of Rayagada division will include the 164 km Koraput-Singapur Road section, 442 km Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line section, 36 km Kuneru-Theruvali section and 54 km Gunupur-Paralakhemundi section. All these sections will be transferred from the existing Waltair division. The total jurisdiction of the Rayagada division will include 696 km.

The notification said the Palasa-Ichchapuram section having 53 km railway route, has been transferred from the Khurda Road division of the ECoR to the Visakhapatnam division.

Meanwhile, in a letter to general managers of all railway zones, director general of human resources, Ministry of Railways Aruna Nayar has instructed them to release employees for whom no objection certificate (NOC) has been granted and request for release has been sent by the SCoR and ECoR so that the new entities start operation smoothly.