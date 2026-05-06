Three Koraput women killed in Andhra market after tree falls during storm

JEYPORE: Three women from Koraput’s Nandapur block were killed and another person sustained critical injuries after a massive uprooted tree fell on them during a sudden storm at a weekly market near the interstate border in Andhra Pradesh’s Pedabaili on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sitama Khada (27) and Tilatama Khara (30) of Jarai village, and Mani Pampa (38) of Pantulugam under Nandapur block. Ramachandra Pampa, also from Pantulugam, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Muchimput primary health centre in the neighbouring state.

Sources said the incident occurred when the market was bustling with activity and traders from both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha had gathered for routine buying and selling. A sudden spell of gusty winds accompanied by heavy rain struck the area, uprooting a large tree at the centre of the marketplace. The tree fell on several people, trapping them underneath.

On receiving information, Muchimput police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The uprooted tree was cut and removed, and the bodies were retrieved and sent for postmortem.

Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, who was in nearby Tumbakota village for a temple event, visited the site and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He also held discussions with Andhra Pradesh officials to ensure prompt medical care for the injured and urged the Koraput administration to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Nandapur block development officer and in-charge tehsildar Durga Prasad Dora said the district administration is aware of the incident. Further steps would be taken as per official directives.