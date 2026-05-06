Three workers die of suffocation in Sree Metaliks Angul plant

ANGUL: Three workers died after reportedly being suffocated in a sponge iron plant at Paranga under Nisha police limits here on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Mangal Majhi, Pintu Kumar and Sridhar Baghei, all in their thirties and residents of Sundargarh district. The tragic mishap took place place in the plant of Sree Metaliks.

Police sources said about six workers were engaged in maintenance work of a sponge iron pipeline in the factory at around 9.30 pm on Monday. While cleaning the pipe, three of them became serious due to suspected leakage of toxic gases.

Plant authorities decided to take the injured workers to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack instead of Angul district headquarters hospital. However, on way to Cuttack, condition of the three workers became critical following which they were admitted to nearby Hindol hospital in Dhenkanal district at around midnight. The doctors pronounced them brought dead.