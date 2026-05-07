62.6 lakh land records surveyed, 59 lakh cases rectified: Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the settlement of land not officially registered in the revenue record (Bebandobast) and accelerate correction of land records.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the minister asked for time-bound action to ensure rightful ownership and prevent misuse of government land. He said that a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) on Bebandobast land settlement will be issued shortly.

According to the meeting, out of nearly 38,000 acre of such land last year, about 7,000 acre have already been settled in favour of eligible beneficiaries.

Districts with high pendency including Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Balangir and Jagatsinghpur were asked to fast-track disposal and ensure record of rights (RoRs) are issued immediately.

Pujari instructed that individuals who have not deposited the required one-time payment of premium for such land be served show-cause and given one month to comply, failing which cases should be disposed of promptly.