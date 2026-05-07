BJP's victory in West Bengal revives Odisha's hopes of resolving row over use of 'Dham' for Digha temple

BHUBANESWAR: As BJP is set to come in power in West Bengal, the Odisha government here has rekindled hope to resolve the controversy over use of the term ‘Dham’ for the Jagannath temple in Digha.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday said a fresh initiative will be launched in this regard after formation of the BJP government in West Bengal. He asserted that while there are thousands of temples dedicated to Lord Jagannath across India, not all qualify as ‘Dham’.

Emphasising the unique religious status of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, he said it alone is revered as the authentic ‘Jagannath Dham’, forming part of the sacred Char Dham pilgrimage circuit.

“The sentiments of devotees have been hurt by describing the Digha shrine as a ‘Dham’. This needs to be addressed with due sensitivity,” the minister said adding, the Odisha government will take appropriate steps to safeguard the sanctity associated with Puri.

The controversy dates back to last year when the BJP-led Odisha government objected to its West Bengal counterpart’s use of ‘Jagannath Dham’ for the newly-constructed temple in Digha, located in East Midnapore district. Odisha had argued that such nomenclature dilutes the singular religious and cultural significance attached to Puri, which holds centuries-old recognition in Hindu tradition.

Following sustained protests and the possibility of legal action, reports indicated that the West Bengal authorities removed the word ‘Dham’ from the signage at the Digha temple, replacing it with ‘Jagannath Temple’. However, the issue continued to carry political undertones as the official website of the temple still maintains Digha Jagannath Dham.