Jitu Munda undergoes ‘purification’ for exhuming dead sister from grave

KEONJHAR; Ten days after exhuming his dead sister’s skeletal remains and carrying it to the bank as proof of her death, Jitu Munda underwent a ‘purification’ ritual at his native Dianali village under Patna block in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The ritual was imposed on him by the Ho community, which he belongs to, for exhuming the dead, an act considered to be sacrilege within the tribe. The decision for the ritual was taken at a village council meeting held on May 3, where community members directed Jitu to undergo the purification. They warned that failure to comply could lead to his exile.

As part of the ritual, the 56-year-old man offered three chickens and a goat for sacrifice, in accordance with the tribal customs. Subsequently, a community feast comprising rice, dal, chicken and khata, was held. Community members also consumed handia as part of the ritual.