Jitu Munda undergoes ‘purification’ for exhuming dead sister from grave

KEONJHAR; Ten days after exhuming his dead sister’s skeletal remains and carrying it to the bank as proof of her death, Jitu Munda underwent a ‘purification’ ritual at his native Dianali village under Patna block in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.
The ritual was imposed on him by the Ho community, which he belongs to, for exhuming the dead, an act considered to be sacrilege within the tribe. The decision for the ritual was taken at a village council meeting held on May 3, where community members directed Jitu to undergo the purification. They warned that failure to comply could lead to his exile.
As part of the ritual, the 56-year-old man offered three chickens and a goat for sacrifice, in accordance with the tribal customs. Subsequently, a community feast comprising rice, dal, chicken and khata, was held. Community members also consumed handia as part of the ritual.
The purification process included a ceremonial bath in a nearby village pond. Upon returning home, Jitu and his family members were sprinkled with turmeric water, marking their symbolic purification. Jitu also tonsured his head as part of the ritual.
On the day, Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia visited Dianali village and met Jitu and his family members. Local MLA Akhil Kumar Naik was also present during the visit.
On April 27, Jitu visited the Odisha Gramya Bank’s Mallipashi branch to withdraw Rs 19,300 deposited in the name of his deceased sister. However, bank officials allegedly asked him to either produce her in person or submit a death certificate. He then went to her burial site, around 4 km away from the bank, exhumed the remains and returned to the bank carrying the bones in a sack to establish proof of her death.
After Patna police reached the spot and counselled him, Jitu left the bank premises and reburied the remains. A daily wage labourer, Jitu had reportedly sold his cattle and deposited the money in his sister’s account.