Mistaken for elder brother, 25-year-old youth hacked to death by neighbour in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man for hacking his neighbour’s younger brother to death in his sleep with an axe in what was an apparent case of mistaken identity.
The crime took place in Suldia Lalumunda village under Lakhanpur police limits. Police said the accused, Nilamani Bhoi, had intended to target his neighbour Uttam Kumar Bhoi over past enmity stemming from a land dispute and a recent quarrel. Instead, he murdered Uttam’s youth brother Pradeep Bhoi (25).
Armed with an axe, Nilamani came to the house of Uttam at around 3 am and found Pradeep sleeping on the verandah. Mistaking Pradeep for Uttam, the accused reportedly struck him with the axe. Pradeep, who had shifted his sleeping spot just two days ago, sustained grievous injuries on his neck, chest, and hands, said police.
Hearing his screams, family members rushed out, but the assailant had already fled the spot. Pradeep was rushed to Lakhanpur community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Upon receiving a complaint from Pradeep’s family, a police team led by Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra along with the Brajrajnagar SDPO, Lakhanpur IIC, a scientific team, and dog squad rushed to the crime scene for investigation. Acting swiftly on leads, police arrested Nilamani within six hours of the crime. The murder weapon, the blood-stained axe, was recovered from a nearby forest where the accused had hidden it.
During interrogation, Nilamani reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting that he intended to eliminate Uttam over past enmity but mistakenly killed Pradeep. Raghavendra said during inquiry, it was found the accused committed the murder due to previous enmity over a land dispute. Besides, a quarrel had taken place between Uttam and Nilamani over the latter’s son three months ago.
The accused had allegedly planned to kill Uttam. However, mistaking Pradeep for him as he slept outside, the accused attacked and murdered him, the SP added.
Pradeep’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. Nilamani was arrested and produced in court, police said.