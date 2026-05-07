Mistaken for elder brother, 25-year-old youth hacked to death by neighbour in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man for hacking his neighbour’s younger brother to death in his sleep with an axe in what was an apparent case of mistaken identity.

The crime took place in Suldia Lalumunda village under Lakhanpur police limits. Police said the accused, Nilamani Bhoi, had intended to target his neighbour Uttam Kumar Bhoi over past enmity stemming from a land dispute and a recent quarrel. Instead, he murdered Uttam’s youth brother Pradeep Bhoi (25).

Armed with an axe, Nilamani came to the house of Uttam at around 3 am and found Pradeep sleeping on the verandah. Mistaking Pradeep for Uttam, the accused reportedly struck him with the axe. Pradeep, who had shifted his sleeping spot just two days ago, sustained grievous injuries on his neck, chest, and hands, said police.

Hearing his screams, family members rushed out, but the assailant had already fled the spot. Pradeep was rushed to Lakhanpur community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.