Odisha boy trapped with python in rock crevice rescued after six-hour high-risk operation

NAYAGARH/BERHAMPUR: In a dramatic rescue, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel safely pulled out an 11-year-old boy stuck in a narrow rock crevice with a large python on Chorakhol hill under Odagaon police limits in Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

The delicate operation that lasted nearly six hours in a forest near Kanipada village involved extracting the boy successfully without disturbing the reptile to avoid triggering an attack.

The boy, Siba Pradhan, had accompanied his uncle to collect honey from the forest, situated around 3 km from the village, when he crawled headfirst into a tight rock cavity to retrieve a honeycomb. He got stuck and was unable to free himself.

His uncle tried to rescue him but to no avail. Subsequently, he alerted the villagers and emergency services. Fire service teams from Odagaon, Nayagarh and Bhubaneswar launched a coordinated rescue effort, using specialised equipment including hydraulic jacks to carefully lift the rocks without causing injury.

The location, nearly 250 feet above ground, made the operation particularly challenging. The officials maintained constant communication with the boy, monitoring his breathing and ensuring that he remained calm throughout the ordeal.

Fire Service DG Sudhanshu Sarangi rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operation which necessitated the boulder on top of the cave did not collapse. The second challenge was to complete the task before dusk because of the python in a nearby cave.