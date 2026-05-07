Odisha CM Majhi pitches for 'two-coast' growth strategy at Mundra Port

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation from Odisha led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday visited the Mundra Port during which he proposed a ‘two-coast strategy’, urging companies to balance operations across India’s western and eastern seaboards.
The visit comes amid the state’s push to deepen port-led industrialisation and integrate itself into global value chains. Addressing industry leaders, Majhi emphasised that while the west coast has matured into a logistics and manufacturing hub, the east coast anchored by Odisha offers the next frontier for scalable, cost-effective expansion.
“Balanced coastal development is essential for long-term competitiveness. The east coast will define the next decade of India’s industrial growth,” the CM asserted, pitching Odisha as a natural gateway to Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific trade network.
The chief minister further highlighted a robust investment pipeline, with 433 proposals worth Rs 8.37 lakh crore approved and 148 projects valued at Rs 2.86 lakh crore already under implementation, signalling improved conversion from intent to execution.
He said Odisha is sharpening its value proposition across sectors including petrochemicals, chemicals, logistics and downstream manufacturing, backed by policy support, faster clearances, and expanding industrial corridors.
The delegation comprising Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior bureaucrats undertook a detailed review of Mundra’s industrial ecosystem, including its Special Economic Zone (SEZ), container handling infrastructure, and bulk cargo facilities such as VLCC jetties. The exposure visit is expected to form Odisha’s own coastal infrastructure strategy.
Underlining the state’s port-driven growth model, citing the transformative role of Paradip Port and the emerging industrial clusters around it, the minister said Odisha is focusing on time-bound approvals and investor facilitation to accelerate project grounding and job creation.
“With key assets such as Dhamra Port and Gopalpur Port, the state is building a multi-port ecosystem supported by logistics hubs and SEZs aimed at improving export competitiveness,” he added.
The Mundra visit of the chief minister is to underscore the state’s intent to leverage coastal infrastructure as a growth multiplier under the Purvoday vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.