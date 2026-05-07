Odisha CM Majhi pitches for 'two-coast' growth strategy at Mundra Port

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation from Odisha led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday visited the Mundra Port during which he proposed a ‘two-coast strategy’, urging companies to balance operations across India’s western and eastern seaboards.

The visit comes amid the state’s push to deepen port-led industrialisation and integrate itself into global value chains. Addressing industry leaders, Majhi emphasised that while the west coast has matured into a logistics and manufacturing hub, the east coast anchored by Odisha offers the next frontier for scalable, cost-effective expansion.

“Balanced coastal development is essential for long-term competitiveness. The east coast will define the next decade of India’s industrial growth,” the CM asserted, pitching Odisha as a natural gateway to Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific trade network.

The chief minister further highlighted a robust investment pipeline, with 433 proposals worth Rs 8.37 lakh crore approved and 148 projects valued at Rs 2.86 lakh crore already under implementation, signalling improved conversion from intent to execution.