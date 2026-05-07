Odisha govt to launch 'A roof for all' soon to cater to EWS, low-income groups

BHUBANESWAR: Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday announced ‘A roof for all’ initiative, aimed at providing housing coverage to 80 per cent of the urban population by 2036.

A high-level meeting was held on the day during which the minister reviewed preparations for launch of the scheme. Official sources said the initiative will follow a structured three-tier approach catering to economically-weaker sections, low-income groups and a dedicated rental housing model designed especially for migrant and floating populations.

The programme is set to be launched in Rourkela and expanded to other cities in phases. To facilitate its swift implementation, district collectors have been directed to identify and allocate suitable land on priority to ensure that the projects commence without delay.

The minister also reviewed the town planning scheme, which adopts a land pooling model to enable systematic development. Under this approach, 40 pc of the land is earmarked for essential public infrastructure such as roads, drainage and civic amenities, while 60 pc of the developed land is returned to the original landowners.

“This model is expected to promote organised growth, minimise disputes and ensure the creation of well-serviced urban areas,” Mahapatra said.