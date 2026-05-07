Odisha HC directs action over permission to set up petrol pump under high-tension line

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken cognisance of a PIL raising serious safety concerns over the alleged grant of permission to a public sector oil company for establishment of a petroleum retail outlet beneath a high-tension electricity line in Derabish tehsil of Kendrapara district.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman. The PIL was filed by Annapurna Muduli along with four other residents of Derabish tehsil.

According to the petitioners, the petrol pump site lies directly beneath a high-tension electric line, posing a threat to public safety.

Taking on record the concerns in the order, the bench remarked, “Petrol or diesel being the highly inflammable material, in case of any short circuit, it may cause not only damage to the property but may cause severe causalities of life and, therefore, it is the onerous duty on the part of the authority to take appropriate step in this regard.” Advocate Pratyusha Naidu represented the petitioners.

Appearing on behalf of the state, counsel Biswabara Dash assured the court that the administration would not ignore the allegations and requested for time to conduct a thorough physical inspection and verification of the site.

Considering the submission, the bench granted time to the authorities to ascertain the ground reality. The court directed that a spot inspection be carried out to evaluate any potential danger or risk to life and property. The case will next be heard on May 20.