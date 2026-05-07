Orissa HC mandates stringent privacy safeguards for sexual offence victims

CUTTACK: In a significant move to strengthen the protection of privacy in sexual offence cases, the Orissa High Court has issued a comprehensive standing order mandating strict safeguards against disclosure of victims’ identities.

The directive, issued on May 5, 2026 by registrar general Dr Bhagyalaxmi Rath, aligns with recent Supreme Court rulings and reinforces existing legal obligations.

The order draws authority from the Supreme Court’s judgement dated March 24, 2026, in State of Himachal Pradesh vs Hukum Chand @ Minu, as well as the landmark 2019 ruling in Nipun Saxena vs Union of India. These judgements emphasise the absolute necessity of maintaining confidentiality in cases involving sexual offences.

Under the new standing order, stamp reporters have been instructed to treat any disclosure of a victim’s identity - including name, address or identifying particulars - in petitions, affidavits, or annexures as a formal defect. Such filings will not be accepted without correction, ensuring that sensitive information does not enter court records inadvertently.

The High Court has also placed responsibility on legal practitioners. Counsels are now required to clearly indicate at the time of filing that a case pertains to a ‘sexual offence’ under relevant laws such as the POCSO Act, IPC, BNS, or others. This measure is intended to alert the registry in advance, enabling it to take necessary precautions during document handling.