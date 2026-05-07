Orissa HC seeks Utkal University's response on Ombudsman appointment PIL

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought response from the registrar of Utkal University on a PIL seeking appointment of an Ombudsman at the institution, as mandated under the UGC regulations on student grievance redressal.

The petition was filed by advocate and Bhubaneswar-based human rights activist Prabir Kumar Das. The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday. Appearing in person, Das presented his submissions, highlighting the university’s alleged non-compliance with statutory requirements.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued notice to the registrar of Utkal University, seeking a response within two weeks in this connection.

As per the petition, the UGC (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations, 2021, mandates the constitution of a Students Grievances Redressal Committee (SGRC) under Regulation 5 to address student complaints, and appointment of Ombudsman under Regulation 6 to hear appeals against SGRC decisions.

The petition pointed out that though the UGC in a letter dated April 12, 2021 had directed universities to appoint an Ombudsman within 30 days of notification, Utkal University had allegedly failed to comply.