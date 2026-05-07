Orissa HC upholds govt decision on OAS officers' seniority

CUTTACK: A single-judge bench of the Orissa High Court has upheld the state government’s decision revising inter se seniority between direct recruits and promotee officers in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Group-A (Junior Branch), dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the move.

In a judgment dated May 6, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy ruled that the state’s November 15, 2021 notification, which fixed seniority based on the date of joining, did not warrant judicial interference.

The dispute arose after direct recruits, appointed in March 2016 against the 2011 recruitment year, challenged the revised gradation list that placed promotee officers above them. The petitioners argued that they had been correctly ranked higher in the final gradation list published on March 8, 2019, and that seniority should be determined based on recruitment year rather than joining date.

Promotee officers, on the other hand, were initially given ad hoc promotions in October 2015 and later regularised in April 2017. They belonged to the 2015 recruitment year but had joined service earlier than the direct recruits.