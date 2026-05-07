Rourkela contract worker found dead with head crushed, family alleges cold-blooded murder

ROURKELA: Mystery shrouds the death of a contractual worker of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), whose blood-stained body was recovered from the ring road near DAV pond under Uditnagar police limits here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Soumya Ranjan Sharma, a resident of Chhend Colony. He was engaged as a contractual clerical staff at RMC’s vehicle maintenance section.

The deceased’s elder brother Chandrabhanu said Soumya usually used to return home late in the night. Since there was heavy rain on Tuesday night, family members thought he might have got stuck somewhere. At around 2.30 am, police control room (PCR) van personnel called Chandrabhanu and asked him to reach the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Chandrabhanu said police told him that Soumya was found lying along the ring road and admitted to the RGH. But by the time he reached the hospital, his brother was already dead.