Sector-based foot patrolling to strengthen community policing in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to enhance grassroots-level policing and strengthen public confidence, Sambalpur police introduced an intensive sector-based foot patrolling initiative across the city from Tuesday.

Under the new initiative, all police stations within the city limits have been divided into six sectors to ensure systematic coverage and better outreach. Every day, a dedicated team comprising 14 police personnel will be deployed in each sector to directly engage with residents, address grievances, and maintain law and order through visible presence.

The initiative covers Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Town, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadar police stations, with each sector mapped to specific localities for streamlined operations. For instance, under Dhanupali police station, areas like Pension Pada, Kumbharpada, Kalibadi and Sakhipada have been distributed across six sectors. Prominent stretches such as VSS Marg, Golebazar, Kachery area, and Nelson Mandela Chowk under Town police station jurisdiction fall under structured patrol zones.

Similarly, key residential and commercial pockets under Ainthapali, Bareipali, and Sadar police limits including industrial areas, colonies, and semi-urban belts have also been brought under the sector framework to ensure that no locality remains unchecked.