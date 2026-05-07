Sector-based foot patrolling to strengthen community policing in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to enhance grassroots-level policing and strengthen public confidence, Sambalpur police introduced an intensive sector-based foot patrolling initiative across the city from Tuesday.
Under the new initiative, all police stations within the city limits have been divided into six sectors to ensure systematic coverage and better outreach. Every day, a dedicated team comprising 14 police personnel will be deployed in each sector to directly engage with residents, address grievances, and maintain law and order through visible presence.
The initiative covers Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Town, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Sadar police stations, with each sector mapped to specific localities for streamlined operations. For instance, under Dhanupali police station, areas like Pension Pada, Kumbharpada, Kalibadi and Sakhipada have been distributed across six sectors. Prominent stretches such as VSS Marg, Golebazar, Kachery area, and Nelson Mandela Chowk under Town police station jurisdiction fall under structured patrol zones.
Similarly, key residential and commercial pockets under Ainthapali, Bareipali, and Sadar police limits including industrial areas, colonies, and semi-urban belts have also been brought under the sector framework to ensure that no locality remains unchecked.
Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said though PCR patrolling system was already operational in these areas, there were several isolated pockets, narrow lanes and vulnerable corners where movement of anti-social elements often went unnoticed. Foot patrolling is a more effective approach to reach such areas directly and maintain constant vigil. Moreover, it will also help curb public nuisance activities like open drinking, smoking at public places, eve teasing and other anti-social behaviour.
“The presence of uniformed personnel on foot patrol will act as a deterrent against anti-social activities while enabling quicker response to local issues. At the same time, regular interaction between police personnel and local residents will help build confidence among people and improve community policing. It will be carried out on a daily basis and monitored at regular intervals,” the SP added.
Police said the daily interaction between cops and citizens is expected to further improve intelligence gathering, encourage community participation, and create a sense of security among residents.