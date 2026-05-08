Man hacked to death by sibling over property dispute in Odisha's Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR: A 32-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his younger brother over a long-standing property dispute in Daringibadi area of Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Parapanka village near Rukanabadi under Daringibadi police limits. Police said accused Tapan Podra (26) has been arrested for killing his elder brother Elias Podra.

According to sources, Elias was working in his turmeric field when Tapan arrived at the spot and reportedly struck him with an axe. The victim suffered fatal injuries in the attack.

On being informed, police rushed to the crime scene and seized the body. IIC of Daringibadi police station Sangram Keshari Jena said preliminary investigation suggests the attack was motivated by a dispute over family land. Police registered a murder case and arrested the accused.