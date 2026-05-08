Odisha CM directs cops to prevent lynching; Opposition slams govt over mob violence near Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed a detailed investigation into the brutal lynching of a GRP constable by a mob over claims of sexually assaulting two women in Balianta on the outskirts of the state capital.

He instructed the police administration to remain vigilant and ensure such mob lynching is not repeated. Majhi, who expressed deep grief over the matter spoke to director general of police (DGP) YB Khurania and directed that a comprehensive probe be conducted and strictest action taken against the culprits to establish rule of the law in the state.

The Chief Minister’s Office said, police have so far arrested four persons in connection with the incident and investigation is underway. He also discussed the matter with State Women’s Commission chairperson Shobhana Mohanty.

Mohanty is scheduled to visit Balianta tomorrow to meet the women who were allegedly sexually assaulted. She will go into all aspects of the case to bring out the truth, the CMO said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJD and Congress came down heavily on the state government over the mob violence in Balianta.

Terming the incident as extremely barbaric, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said the incident occurred in full public view in Balianta, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. “That such a heinous incident occured near the state capital, yet the government maintains silence, has left the people of the state astonished,” he added.