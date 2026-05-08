Odisha CM Majhi's Gujarat investor outreach gets Rs 48,330 cr investment push

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday returned with investment intents worth Rs 48,330 crore from his high-profile investor outreach in Gujarat.

The multi-city roadshow covering Ahmedabad, Mundra and Vadodara generated 71 investment proposals, including eight MoUs and 63 investment intents. The proposals, taken together, have the potential to create more than 67,838 jobs across diverse sectors.

The commitments span a broad industrial spectrum, including metal downstream industries, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, green energy equipment, infrastructure, logistics, food processing, textiles, IT and ITES, semiconductors, rare earth value addition, aerospace and defence, tourism, plastics, and power.

Addressing investors in Vadodara, Majhi said Western India had already led India’s industrial rise. “Now, for Viksit Bharat, Eastern India must rise, and Odisha is ready to lead that transformation,” he said.

Pitching Odisha as the growth engine of Eastern India under the Purvodaya vision, Majhi invited leading industries from Gujarat to expand their footprints in Odisha. He highlighted the state’s strategic advantage of being the trade gateway to East Asia, South-East Asia and Indo-Pacific markets through the major ports at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur.

A major focus of the outreach was Odisha’s emerging clean energy and engineering ecosystem.

Majhi underlined the vast opportunities in solar manufacturing, integrated green energy supply chains, railway equipment manufacturing, fabrication, and industrial component production.

He also highlighted raw material availability, port-led logistics, and ease of doing business through swift clearances under the GO-SWIFT single-window mechanism. The state is transitioning from a resource-driven economy to a value-added manufacturing and advanced industrial base, he added.