Odisha govt notifies City Gas Distribution policy to boost PNG, CNG infra

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, 2026, notified by the state government, seeks to facilitate faster implementation of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) and related infrastructure through a streamlined, time-bound approval mechanism.

Notified by the Housing and Urban Development department recently, the policy aims to promote natural gas as a cleaner and environment-friendly fuel for domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’ and India’s clean energy transition goals.

The policy provides for single-window clearance mechanisms, standardised permission charges, GIS-based underground utility mapping, priority allotment of land for CNG stations and City Gate stations, and inclusion of PNG pipeline provisions in building plans and urban master plans.

Odisha has already authorised five CGD entities - Gail India Limited, Gail Gas Limited, BPCL, Adani Total Gas and Megha Gas - to cover all 30 districts of the state.

Around nine lakh domestic PNG connections and 271 CNG stations have been planned under the committed work programme, with an estimated investment potential of nearly Rs 5,100 crore. The policy lays down roadmap for smooth implementation of the expansion plan.