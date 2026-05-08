Odisha govt school teacher suspended after arrest in sexual harassment case involving minor student

JAGATSINGHPUR: A science teacher of a government high school in Jagatsinghpur’s Balikuda area was placed under suspension on Thursday, a day after his arrest on charges of sexually harassing a minor student.

The accused, Samir Kumar Nayak (50) of Bakharbad village, was posted at Dadhibaman Jew government nodal high school at Garam.

The 14-year-old victim, a Class IX student, alleged that the teacher made obscene gestures towards her inside the school premises and promised to increase her examination marks.

Sources said Nayak had earlier contacted the student through her mother’s cell phone and asked her to come to the school for clearing doubts in Science subject. When she refused, he had reportedly abused her verbally. The survivor’s mother later informed the school headmaster about the matter, but the issue remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, Nayak reportedly spoke to the girl over phone with sexual intent on Monday, after which she informed her parents and a complaint was lodged with Balikuda police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 8 of the POCSO Act and sections 74, 75 and 79 of the BNS. Nayak was arrested and produced before a court. District education officer Kesab Meher said the accused teacher was suspended following his arrest.